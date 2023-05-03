University of Texas-Austin Scrubs Feminist Glossary Using the Word ‘Wimmin’ to Avoid Using the Word ‘Men’

The University of Texas at Austin faced backlash after a diversity, equity, and inclusion glossary of terms, created by the Office of Financial and Administrative Services, was highlighted by conservative education activist Christopher Rufo.

The University of Texas is now promoting the word “wimmin,” so that students and faculty can “avoid the word ending in ‘-men.'” According to UT, this is “empowering.” pic.twitter.com/E6ef5MsI2T — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2023

The glossary included the spelling of the word “women” as “wimmin,” so that feminists can avoid the horror of having the word end in “men.” Rufo criticized the university’s promotion of the term and tweeted that he had archived the page, promising to report more on the issue in the coming week.

Four hours later, the university removed the “Language Matters” guide from its website, and it remains to be seen how the institution will respond to the controversy.

After I caught them recommending the word “wimmin” in place of “women,” University of Texas administrators have removed their “Language Matters” guide from the university website. Unfortunately for them, I’ve archived the page and will report more next week. pic.twitter.com/9z8ocFTaRK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2023

News4SanAntonio reports: