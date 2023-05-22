University of Minnesota Summer Research Program-White People Need Not Apply

The University of Minnesota is offering a summer research program through their Office of Undergraduate Studies but if you are white, don’t bother applying.

According to the position description, the Multicultural Summer Research Opportunities Program (MSROP) is, “an intensive 10-week summer program in which undergraduate students of color work full-time with a faculty mentor on a research project.”

The eligibility requirements include that the applicant must, “Identify as a Student of Color or Native American” with a specified goal “to prepare students of color and Native Americans for graduate school.”

The MSROP shares, “Each participant will receive a $6,000 stipend for personal and research expenses. An additional research stipend is assigned to the faculty mentor for use by the student.”

Fox News reports:

Fox News reports:

"The U. Minnesota segregated summer program is inexcusable, and it's shocking that a major university would so openly make educational opportunities open only to students of a certain skin color," Bill Jacobson, president of the Equal Protection Project (EPP), told Fox News Digital. "EqualProtect.org calls on the university immediately to open-up the summer program to students of all races, ethnicities, and skin colors." "There is no good form of racial discrimination. Depriving white students of educational opportunities does not promote racial or any other form of justice," Jacobson continued. "U. Minnesota's conduct is inexcusable."

Read the full complaint filed by EPP below.

Because of the uproar, The New York Post reports that the University is re-evaluating programs that exclude white students, “The University of Minnesota is re-evaluating its controversial summer internship program that excludes white students, the school said Monday — after an Ivy League professor filed a discrimination complaint.”