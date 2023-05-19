University of Colorado: Assume Everyone Is Trans – Greet New Acquaintances as “They, Them, Theirs”

This is what they, them, theirs are teaching your kids.

The University of Colorado is encouraging students to greet all new acquaintances as if they are confused transgenders and use the pronouns “they, them, and theirs” which is improper English, but whatever.

The university wants you to assume everyone is trans.

A very generous study released in 2022 found that around 0.5% of the population is transgender. That seems a bit high. But the University of Colorado wants you to pretend everyone is trans.

We also know as progressive leader Bill Maher pointed out that the number of trans individuals in society continues to climb as the legacy media continues to push the idea on children.

The Washington Free Beacon reported.