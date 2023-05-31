Ugandan Students from 13 Universities Protest Joe Biden’s Sanction Threats Over Anti-Gay Law: “We Don’t Want Your Pro-Gay Money” (VIDEO)

Students in Uganda have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to Joe Biden’s threats of imposing sanctions on their country due to its anti-gay law. The protest reflects a growing sentiment of resistance against perceived external interference in Uganda’s domestic affairs.

The demonstration, organized by students from various universities across the country, aimed to express their disapproval of Biden’s stance on Uganda’s anti-gay law. Chanting slogans and carrying signs, the students made their way in front of the parliament, calling for respect of their country’s sovereignty.

“We don’t want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money,” the protestors chanted.

BREAKING: Ugandan students from at least 13 universities take to the streets, protest against @JoeBiden in front of their parliament, and sing, “We don’t want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/MaQumahWA0 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 31, 2023

The Ugandan government has faced criticism after President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda signed a tough anti-gay bill into law that orders the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as same-sex intercourse involving HIV-positive people, children, or other vulnerable people, Politico reported.

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda,” Biden said.

“The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” he added.

Biden threatened to impose sanctions on Uganda in response to the country’s controversial anti-gay law.

“As such, I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments. My Administration will also incorporate the impacts of the law into our review of Uganda’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.”