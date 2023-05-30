Marines Brutally Assaulted by Over 30 ‘Teens’ at California Beach (VIDEO)

Three local Marines are currently in recovery after a terrifying assault by a large group of teenagers near the San Clemente Pier on Friday night.

According to one of the self-identified Marines, Hunter Antonino, he and his two friends were relaxing on their day off and were walking along the San Clemente Pier when a group of about 30 to 40 teenagers showed up.

The teenagers were reportedly setting off fireworks, and when the debris struck him in the face, he politely asked them to stop.

“They were lighting off fireworks. They were being belligerent. They were being obnoxious and annoying other people,” said Antonino to KCAL News.

After he told them to stop, and that’s when the large group of teenagers followed them over to the pier and things turned violent.

As a result of the brutal attack, the Marine lance corporal suspects he may have suffered a concussion from the beatings and stomping.

“My face still has, like, blood all over it. It wasn’t cool at all,” he said to local news.

“We told them that we were Marines so they would leave, but they just kept going at it,” he added.

2 Marines jumped by 50 “high schoolers” in San Clemente in California.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is actively working to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

“This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. “The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground. So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention the sheriff’s department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are.”

