U.S. Announces ANOTHER $1.2 Billion in Funding for War in Ukraine

Biden and Zelenskyy in Kyiv, February 20,2023, White House photo.

It has just been announced that the United States is going to give yet another $1.2 billion in funding to the war effort in Ukraine.

America is facing massive economic problems at home, but the Biden administration just can’t stop shoveling massive amounts of cash into Ukraine.

There seems to be no end to this.

Breitbart News reports:

More Money! U.S. to Hand Over Another $1.2 Billion in Aid to Ukraine: Report

The Biden administration is set to announce another $1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, it is claimed.

The package is said to be valued at $1.2 billion. It will reportedly be used to purchase various air defence equipment for the country, alongside more ammo for artillery and rocket systems.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the Joe Biden administration could announce the newest batch of military funding as early as Tuesday, with the package set to coincide with a Ukrainian counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

It will bring the U.S.’s total military aid contribution to Ukraine to $36.9 billion since the war began, with the country having already announced multiple separate munitions packages valued at well over $1 billion dollars just last month.

Unlike many previous American donations, however, the equipment being sent east by the Democrat government as part of this package will reportedly not be sourced from existing Pentagon munitions stocks.

Instead, the federal government will reportedly use taxpayer dollars to purchase brand-new equipment from various defence contractors, which will then be delivered to Ukraine over the coming months and years.

This is not sustainable and everyone knows it.

It just never ends.

The Biden administration appears to care more about the well-being of Ukraine than America.

Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

