Tulsi Gabbard Calls the Democrats ‘An Elitist Cabal of Warmongers’ (VIDEO)

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii had some harsh words for the Dems during a recent appearance on the Laura Ingraham show.

The segment was about why people are leaving the Democrat party, and Gabbard had a long list of reasons, but one hits the left particularly hard.

Gabbard called the Democrats ‘warmongers.’

Think back to the presidency of George W. Bush, when the left claimed to be an anti-war movement and compare it to today’s Democrats who are cheering for war in Ukraine.

Think about the way that the left is now talking about the possibility of nuclear war, as if it would just be another conflict.

Gabbard makes some excellent points here.

Partial transcript via Breitbart News:

Gabbard: Democratic Party ‘an Elitist Cabal of Warmongers — Corrupt Politicians, Propaganda Media, Big Tech and the National Security State’ Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard decried her former political party as tearing the country apart. “Now, I think what most of the — of today’s Democratic Party, they haven’t grappled with the fact that people aren’t leaving the party because of just one issue,” host Laura Ingraham said. “They’re leaving the party because of like 10 issues in the lurch to the left. That’s, I mean, they’ve gone so far left, they’ve left America. I mean, this is an unrecognizable coalition of radicals.” “Yes, Laura, they’re lurching further and farther towards insanity. Really, there’s no other word that I can find to describe it, you know,” Gabbard replied. “The list of reasons, unfortunately, is long. And I think we will continue to see more and more Americans who maybe call themselves Democrats and are used to but leaving the Democratic Party because of a whole host of reasons. It’s, you know, an elitist cabal of warmongers that’s made of corrupt politicians, the propaganda media, big tech, and the national security state. They are weaponizing the security state to go after political opponents.”

Watch the video below:

How is she wrong? The point is that she isn’t.

In so many ways, the left has become what it once claimed to be against.