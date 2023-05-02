Tucker Carlson’s Next Move Following Departure from Fox News Revealed

Tucker Carlson is on the move following his ugly, undeserved dismissal from Fox News.

But his next destination does not have a political purpose behind it. Rather, it involves a compassionate mission that anyone with a soul can rally behind.

According to 1819 news, Tucker will be in Oxford, Alabama for a fundraising event on Thursday. He will be the featured speaker for Rainbow Omega, a residential care home intended for adults with mental disabilities.

The fundraiser will take place in the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

Here is the report:

Former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson is headlining next week’s Rainbow Omega annual fundraising event in Oxford. The event is set for May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The proceeds raised from the event will go toward adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Per its website, Rainbow Omega, Inc. was incorporated in 1991. Rainbow Omega opened its first two group homes in 1995 to serve 16 residents. Since then, the institution’s operations have grown to serve 88 individuals. Rainbow Omega’s stated mission is: “To glorify God by ensuring that adults with developmental disabilities have a permanent and safe home where their abilities and potentials are respected and nurtured in a Christian environment.”

The executive director for Rainbow Omega, Tim Hodge, told Al.com Tucker’s appearance was scheduled before his departure from Fox News.

We actually booked him back last fall. The timing for last week’s announcement was unexpected by anybody.

Hodge also told the outlet that Tucker’s departure has sparked added interest in the fundraiser.