Trump Crushing Biden and DeSantis in New WaPo/ABC News Poll

President Trump is crushing Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in a new Washington Poll/ABC News poll released at midnight. Trump leads Biden in a head to head match-up 49%-42% among supporters and leaners in the general election and bests DeSantis 51%-25% in a field of six potential GOP primary candidates with the others in single digits. The poll also shows DeSantis beating Biden by a similar margin, 48%-41%.

Biden is profoundly unpopular and is seen as too old and mentally and physically unable to do the job of president by majorities of Americans. Biden’s approve-disapprove is 36%-56%. 68% say Biden, 80 years old now, is too old for another term while 44% say the same for the 76-year-old Trump. Only 32 percent say Biden has the mental sharpness for the job of president, compared to 54 percent who say Trump does. Just 33 percent say Biden is physically up to the job while 64 percent say Trump is. A majority of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents do not want Biden to be the party’s nominee for president in 2024.

The killer poll number for Biden is on his handling of the economy. Trump is seen as having done a better job on the economy as president than Biden, 54%-36%.

Black and Hispanic support for Trump has increased substantially from 2020, with 27 percent of Black voters supporting Trump, compared to 12 percent in 2020. 43 percent of Hispanics support Trump compared, to 30 percent in 2020.

Trump also has taken a lead over Biden with independents, 42 percent to 34 percent with about 24 percent undecided or wouldn’t vote for either or at all. in 2020, Biden beat Trump among independents 52-43.

The 2024 primary and general elections are a long way off, but these numbers are brutal for Biden coming just two weeks after he formally announced his 2024 campaign.

The poll also shows the effects the lawfare campaign against Trump is having, with majorities saying he should be prosecuted but even a good part of those saying they would still vote for Trump.

WaPo excerpt: (With a headline that might make Biden throw his oatmeal bowl when he reads it Sunday morning: Biden trails Trump, sees slipping approval rating, Post-ABC poll finds

As he begins his campaign for reelection, President Biden faces substantial and multiple challenges, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey. His overall approval ratings have slipped to a new low, more Americans than not doubt his mental acuity, and his support against leading Republican challengers is far shakier than at this point four years ago. Former president Donald Trump leads a still-forming field of candidates for the Republican nomination, receiving about twice as much support as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump carries his own baggage, with a majority saying he should face criminal charges in cases involving efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, events leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and his handling of classified documents. Biden announced his reelection campaign barely two weeks ago with a video highlighting the attack on the Capitol, and he focused on Republican efforts to further restrict abortion access, limit LGBTQ rights, ban books and alter school history curriculums. Biden’s emphasis on what his campaign calls a freedom agenda was an early indication of his determination to shift voters’ focus away from their reservations about him and instead make the 2024 general election a choice rather than a referendum. Even among fellow Democrats, most say they prefer that their party nominate “someone other than Biden,” a view that has been consistent in polls since before the midterm elections in which Democrats performed far better than expected. …Still, 26 percent of independents who support charging Trump in any of the three cases say they would definitely or probably vote for him against Biden, while 48 percent back Biden and the rest would support neither, would not vote or are undecided.

ABC News excerpt:

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating hit a career low in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll and a broad 68% of Americans say he’s too old for another term as president — views that put him in a trailing position against top Republicans in early preferences for 2024. Just 44% see Biden’s potential opponent, Donald Trump, as too old. (Trump is 76; Biden, 80.) Beyond chronological age, Trump far surpasses Biden in being seen as having the mental sharpness and the physical health it takes to serve effectively as president, with wide doubts about Biden on both fronts. Another difference looks equally problematic for Biden should Trump emerge as the Republican nominee: Americans by 54-36% say Trump did a better job handling the economy when he was president than Biden has done in his term so far. Trump is not Biden’s only challenge: Given his weaknesses, both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lead Biden in preference for the presidency in 2024. Indicative of those results, Biden’s approval rating, battered by inflation, is just 36% in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates. That’s down 6 percentage points from February and a point off Biden’s previous low in early 2022. Fifty-six percent disapprove of his performance. Trending: Royal Snub at King Charles III’s Coronation Biden’s approval rating is numerically the lowest on record for any first-term president a year and a half from the next presidential election in polling dating to Harry Truman. Similar was Gerald Ford, at 40% approval in May 1975; Jimmy Carter, at 37% in May 1979; and Trump, at 39% in April 2019. None were re-elected. …Biden has trouble across a range of groups. His approval rating from Black people, a core Democratic group, is just 52%, down from 82% when he took office. Indeed, 27% of Black people say they’d definitely or probably vote for Trump in 2024, or lean toward him. Trump won 12% of Black voters in 2020. Biden has even lower approval — 40% — from Hispanic people (a point from his low) and 32% among white people (matching his low). In a Biden-Trump matchup, 43% of Hispanic people say they’d definitely or probably support Trump or lean that way. Trump won 32% of Hispanic voters in the last election.

Again, 2024 is a long way off. But Biden still has not recovered from the Afghanistan debacle of August 2021. His poll numbers have never been the same, staying in the low-to mid 40s or 30s after starting out in January 2021 in the high 50s.

