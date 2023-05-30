They’re on the Same Team: Karine Jean-Pierre Affectionately Asks CNN Reporter What His Favorite Beyoncé Song Is After Revealing He Flew to Paris for Pop Star’s Concert

by


White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre showed just how friendly the Biden administration is with the White House press corps when she opened Tuesday’s press briefing by mentioning that CNN Chief White House correspondent Phil Mattingly had flown to Paris to see pop star Beyoncé play a concert in Paris last Friday. Jean-Pierre made the comment as a set-up for a question for OMB Director Shalanda Young on the debt ceiling agreement. Mattingly explained he took his wife there for her 40th birthday.

Young commented, “I have feelings right now” as the room of Biden staffers and reporters exploded in mirthful laughter.

Later in the press conference with Jean-Pierre at the podium, she asked Mattingly what his favorite Beyoncé song is.

It wasn’t just a CNN White House reporter who attended the Paris show. The Washington Post reporter who covers Jill Biden, Jada Yuan, was also at the show.

Video of press briefing. Scroll to 7:31 for the KJP, Young and Mattingly lovefest:

