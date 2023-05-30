They’re on the Same Team: Karine Jean-Pierre Affectionately Asks CNN Reporter What His Favorite Beyoncé Song Is After Revealing He Flew to Paris for Pop Star’s Concert



White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre showed just how friendly the Biden administration is with the White House press corps when she opened Tuesday’s press briefing by mentioning that CNN Chief White House correspondent Phil Mattingly had flown to Paris to see pop star Beyoncé play a concert in Paris last Friday. Jean-Pierre made the comment as a set-up for a question for OMB Director Shalanda Young on the debt ceiling agreement. Mattingly explained he took his wife there for her 40th birthday.

KJP calls on "Phil, who just came back from Beyoncé in Paris." OMB Director Shalanda Young: "You did NOT!" Phil: "It was my wife's 40th birthday present!" pic.twitter.com/OwZDeNNhof — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2023

Young commented, “I have feelings right now” as the room of Biden staffers and reporters exploded in mirthful laughter.

"I have feelings right now," OMB Director Shalanda Young says when she finds out @Phil_Mattingly just got back from Paris for the Beyonce concert — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) May 30, 2023

Later in the press conference with Jean-Pierre at the podium, she asked Mattingly what his favorite Beyoncé song is.

Karine Jean-Pierre to reporter: "I have a question for you. What's your favorite Beyonce song?" pic.twitter.com/Z7HHZJtB4k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

It wasn’t just a CNN White House reporter who attended the Paris show. The Washington Post reporter who covers Jill Biden, Jada Yuan, was also at the show.

In the thick of the floor for Beyoncé’s Paris show and the restless crowd so far has screamed for every sound guy who happened to cross the stage as well as some balloons that floated through the air, thinking Bey might have finally arrived. #beyonceparis pic.twitter.com/RSnAqmsDoW — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) May 26, 2023

Beyoncé asks the crowd to scream so Tina Turner can feel the love. “I just what to take a moment to honor Tina Turner. If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner.” #beyonceparis pic.twitter.com/rNKbVC3roF — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) May 26, 2023

