“The Trump Culture of Winning Is Alive and Well in Kentucky” – Trump-Endorsed Daniel Cameron Wins Big in KY Gubernatorial Primary Over DeSantis Endorsed Candidate

Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky Primary for Governor on Tuesday night.
Trump-endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky primary for governor over DeSantis endorsed former ambassador Kelly Craft.
Cameron was leading with 47% of the vote to 17% for Kelly Craft with 84% of the vote counted.
+288,000 turned out in the GOP race
+180,000 turned out in the Democrat race.
Cameron delivered this amazing speech praising the Trump culture in Kentucky!
“The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky” – Daniel Cameron says after winning the primary election tonight in Kentucky!
Everyone needs to go follow Trump-endorsed @DanielCameronAG! He needs all of our help to beat Andy Beshear in Nov!
pic.twitter.com/yRFvrRWa5g
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 17, 2023
The Hill reported:
State Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who’s backed by former President Trump, is projected to win Kentucky’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to The Associated Press.
Cameron’s toughest opponents in the crowded GOP field were former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. He was widely seen as the front-runner in the race and was aided by Trump’s endorsement in a state that the former president won by double digits in 2020.
The state attorney general garnered national attention in 2020 for a breakout speech at the Republican National Convention.