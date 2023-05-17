“The Trump Culture of Winning Is Alive and Well in Kentucky” – Trump-Endorsed Daniel Cameron Wins Big in KY Gubernatorial Primary Over DeSantis Endorsed Candidate

Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky Primary for Governor on Tuesday night.

Trump-endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky primary for governor over DeSantis endorsed former ambassador Kelly Craft.

Cameron was leading with 47% of the vote to 17% for Kelly Craft with 84% of the vote counted.



+288,000 turned out in the GOP race

+180,000 turned out in the Democrat race.

Cameron delivered this amazing speech praising the Trump culture in Kentucky!

“The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky” – Daniel Cameron says after winning the primary election tonight in Kentucky! Everyone needs to go follow Trump-endorsed @DanielCameronAG! He needs all of our help to beat Andy Beshear in Nov!

pic.twitter.com/yRFvrRWa5g — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 17, 2023

