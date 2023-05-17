“The Trump Culture of Winning Is Alive and Well in Kentucky” – Trump-Endorsed Daniel Cameron Wins Big in KY Gubernatorial Primary Over DeSantis Endorsed Candidate

Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky Primary for Governor on Tuesday night.

Trump-endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky primary for governor over DeSantis endorsed former ambassador Kelly Craft.

Cameron was leading with 47% of the vote to 17% for Kelly Craft with 84% of the vote counted.

+288,000 turned out in the GOP race
+180,000 turned out in the Democrat race.

Cameron delivered this amazing speech praising the Trump culture in Kentucky!

The Hill reported:

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who’s backed by former President Trump, is projected to win Kentucky’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to The Associated Press.

Cameron’s toughest opponents in the crowded GOP field were former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. He was widely seen as the front-runner in the race and was aided by Trump’s endorsement in a state that the former president won by double digits in 2020.

The state attorney general garnered national attention in 2020 for a breakout speech at the Republican National Convention.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

