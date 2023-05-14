The Latest Transformers Cartoon Is Pushing Woke Non-Binary Characters on Your Kids – And It’s Not the First Time!

They’re after your kids.

The latest episode of the children’s cartoon Transformers discusses non-binary characters – “People who are not male or female.”

This is definitely not the Transformers productions you grew up on.

They’re pushing this syndrome on your kids.

Transformers: Earthspark is produced by Entertainment One and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

As VOCAB MALONE pointed out. This is not the first time Transformers pushed the non-binary propaganda on your kids.

The show aired another episode in December that pushed the nonbinary theme.

They’re coming after your kids.

This is the type of confusing propaganda your kids are now watching on weekly cartoons. These people are sick.