The Latest Transformers Cartoon Is Pushing Woke Non-Binary Characters on Your Kids – And It’s Not the First Time!

They’re after your kids.
The latest episode of the children’s cartoon Transformers discusses non-binary characters – “People who are not male or female.”

This is definitely not the Transformers productions you grew up on.

They’re pushing this syndrome on your kids.

Via Libs of TikTok

Transformers: Earthspark is produced by Entertainment One and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

As VOCAB MALONE pointed out. This is not the first time Transformers pushed the non-binary propaganda on your kids.

The show aired another episode in December that pushed the nonbinary theme.

They’re coming after your kids.

This is the type of confusing propaganda your kids are now watching on weekly cartoons. These people are sick.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

