The Death of a Nation; Iowa Mother Sentenced to Five Months in Prison for Walking Peacefully Inside US Capitol (VIDEO)



Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval at a Trump rally.

Des Moines mother Deborah Sandoval was sentenced to five months in prison for walking inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Deborah went to the massive rally in Washington DC with her son Salvador Sandoval, Jr. They committed no violence. But they were waved into the Capitol and for that she will sit behind bars for five months.

The FBI raided her home at 6 AM for walking inside the US Capitol.

This is the death of a nation. MLK, Jr. famously said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We are currently living in a time when Democrats can cut multi-million dollar deals with China for profit, can spy on a sitting president, can indict a former president for a non-disclosure agreement. While at the same time, mothers are jailed for walking peacefully inside the US Capitol.

God save this nation.

** Please help Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador with their“> court expenses by donating here.

The Des Moines Register reported:

A Des Moines woman was sentenced Monday to five months in prison for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval, 56, was arrested in February 2021 along with her son Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny. Both traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 rally organized by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and were part of the mob that broke through police lines and stormed the Capitol, according to prosecutors. On the day her trial was scheduled to start in December, Deborah Sandoval instead pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building. According to court filings, she admitted that prior to Jan. 6, she sent Facebook messages about planning to travel to D.C. and that “if the electors don’t elect we will be forced into civil war.”

The American left is cheering this injustice.