Texas GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt Blasts Democrats Over Racism Claims: ‘I get to wake up every day and live MLK’s dream’ (VIDEO)

Texas Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt slammed the Democrats during a recent appearance on the Tim Pool podcast over their obsession with accusing Republicans of racism.

Hunt pointed out that he was elected in a majority white district and beat several white candidates based solely on the ideas he ran on, not the color of his skin.

Democrats have always relied on false accusations of racism against Republicans, but it really ramped up during the Obama years. Since then, the Republican party has only become more racially diverse.

Breitbart News reports:

Rep. Wesley Hunt Rips Democrat Attacks Against GOP: ‘You Can’t Call Us Racist’ In a clip from Friday’s Timcast IRL that saw over one million views as of Monday evening, Hunt accused Democrats of having “gotten away with painting the Republican Party as being racist.” “And then someone like me comes around and decides to run for Congress,” he said. Noting how his experience runs counter to that depiction, Hunt turned to his own district in Houston. “I live in a district that President Trump would have won by 23 points [and] I ended up winning by 30 points,” he stated. “And in the Republican primary, I beat out 9 white guys. In the general election, I beat out a white guy by 30 points … I outperformed the president … and it’s a white-majority district.”… “I get to wake up every day and live Martin Luther King’s dream: I’m literally being judged by the content of my character, not by the color of my skin,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX): “In the Republican primary, I beat out 9 white guys. In the general election, I beat out a white guy by 30 points…and it’s a white majority district. In the Republican primary, 75% of the voters were white, and they voted for me overwhelmingly—and why?… pic.twitter.com/DRx933ZIKV — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) May 26, 2023

Democrats could use a history lesson.

The Republican party was founded to end slavery in the United States and the first seven black men to serve in Congress were all Republicans.