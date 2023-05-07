Tennessee High School Student Pepper Sprays Teacher in Apparent Phone Dispute

A high school student in Antioch, Tennessee, pepper sprayed her teacher in an apparent dispute over use of her cellphone during class.

The teacher confiscated the phone and the female student became furious. Her classmates can be heard laughing as she pulls out a canister of pepper spray and sprays the teacher.

He tried to leave the classroom before being sprayed again in the school hallway where he dropped to his knees from the attack.

According to Hip-Hop Vibe, who first shared the video, this may be the same teacher that was attacked two months ago by a different student for taking a phone due to cheating allegations.

The student can be seen wrestling with the teacher to retrieve her phone as other school personnel intervene demanding, “Give me my phone,” repeatedly.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

