Tech CEO Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Los Angeles

The remains of a tech CEO who disappeared in November 2021 were discovered in Santa Monica on May 8 under mysterious circumstances.

Beau Mann, 39, was last seen at a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021 before an Uber driver picked him up.

Mann’s remains were discovered at an abandoned property on Santa Monica Blvd, KTLA reported.

The cause of death was not publicly released.

Mann’s family and fiancé are still searching for answers.

Beau Mann, founder of the app Sober Grid, was engaged to a man named Jason Abate.

KTLA reported:

The body of Beau Mann, 39, was discovered in Santa Monica on May 8, nearly a year and a half after his disappearance. On Nov. 30, 2021, Mann was last seen at a 7-Eleven in Studio City when an Uber picked him up from the store and dropped him off on Berkeley Street in Santa Monica. He had been in contact with his family two days prior, but a text to 911 was the last time anyone heard from him. Mann’s remains were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property on the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to LAPD. The remains were identified by the L.A. County coroner through dental records. The cause of the death, however, has not been released. Many questions remain about the circumstances surrounding Mann’s death and loved ones are still seeking answers. “What did alarm me was the fact that he went to 7-Eleven and had programmed his destination and was to go home after that,” said Abate. “So he went to 7-Eleven and he bought a bunch of stuff for him home like cleaning stuff and a big bag of ice because anyone who knows Beau knows he loves to chew on ice and his ice maker didn’t work so none of that surprised me.”

Police are urging anyone with information on Beau Mann’s disappearance or death to call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-395-9931.

