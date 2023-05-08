St. Louis Police Ask for Assistance in Identifying Weekend Cinco De Mayo Shooters (VIDEO)

St. Louis Cinco de Mayo shooters
There were eleven shootings in the City of St. Louis over the weekend including the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street in South St. Louis on Saturday.
Police are looking for the suspects in the shooting that left two innocent bystanders hurt.
Local KMOV reported:
Police are looking for the two suspects.
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/PzV8gKY36y
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 8, 2023
Here’s more video from Cinco de Mayo in St. Louis this year.
St. Louis a lil different, but I love it! #CincoDeMayo #CincodeMayo2023 #cincodedrinko #STL #StLouis pic.twitter.com/IINb6YI97U
— RWA! (@JusJayQ) May 6, 2023
The St. Louis Police released information on the shooting suspects.
Via KMOV.
SLMPD said the Saturday night shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Cherokee, where two people were shot in the leg and the other sustained a graze wound to his upper thigh. One of the victims told police she was standing near an intersection observing a fight take place when one of the suspects began waving a firearm around. The suspect then fired a gunshot, striking the victims.
The suspects in the Saturday Cinco de Mayo shooting are described by SLMPD as:
Female, 5′4″-5′6″, medium build, light brown complexion, orange braids, wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the front, white pants, and black/white shoes
Male, 5′8″-5′10″, light brown complexion, medium build, with long black braided hair, wearing a white Cardinals jersey, a white undershirt, light blue jeans with horizontal tears at both knees, and white shoes.