St. Louis Police Ask for Assistance in Identifying Weekend Cinco De Mayo Shooters (VIDEO)



St. Louis Cinco de Mayo shooters

There were eleven shootings in the City of St. Louis over the weekend including the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street in South St. Louis on Saturday.

Police are looking for the suspects in the shooting that left two innocent bystanders hurt.

Local KMOV reported:



Police are looking for the two suspects.

Here’s more video from Cinco de Mayo in St. Louis this year.

The St. Louis Police released information on the shooting suspects.

Via KMOV.