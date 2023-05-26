Special Counsel John Durham Will Testify Before Congress on June 21 on the Greatest Political Scandal in US History – Obama and Hillary’s Trump-Russia Hoax

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report earlier this month in his investigation on the launch of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax by top intelligence Durham concluded the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016. And the FBI still had no evidence when they opened the Mueller Special Counsel in 2017.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on zero evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle. This was a complete lie and there was not one item of intelligence to back it up.

The CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016. They were all in on it from the beginning. The investigation led to the attempted coup to rid President Trump from the White House. Trump battled the intelligence community, FBI, CIA, and others his entire first term. Democrats and their mainstream media gladly and willingly spread this lie for years.

Not one official is serving time today for this crime – the greatest political scandal in US history, brought to you by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Maybe Durham will be asked why he never subpoenaed the ringleaders in the greatest political scandal in US history?

Via Paul Sperry.

John Durham, Paper Tiger…

STRZOK: No interview. No subpoena

McCABE: No interview. No subpoena

COMEY: No interview. No subpoena

PRIESTAP: No interview (Crossfire). No subpoena

SIMPSON: No interview. No subpoena

ELIAS: No interview. No subpoena

JOFFE: No interview. No subpoena — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 24, 2023

How was Durham any better than IG Horowitz? Horowitz didn't have the power to subpoena former FBI employees, but Durham did. And yet he didn't. What a farce of an investigation — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 22, 2023

