Special Counsel John Durham Will Testify Before Congress on June 21 on the Greatest Political Scandal in US History – Obama and Hillary’s Trump-Russia Hoax

by

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report earlier this month in his investigation on the launch of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax by top intelligence Durham concluded the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016. And the FBI still had no evidence when they opened the Mueller Special Counsel in 2017.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on zero evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle. This was a complete lie and there was not one item of intelligence to back it up.

The CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016. They were all in on it from the beginning. The investigation led to the attempted coup to rid President Trump from the White House. Trump battled the intelligence community, FBI, CIA, and others his entire first term. Democrats and their mainstream media gladly and willingly spread this lie for years.

Not one official is serving time today for this crime – the greatest political scandal in US history, brought to you by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Maybe Durham will be asked why he never subpoenaed the ringleaders in the greatest political scandal in US history?

Via Paul Sperry.

FOX News reported:

Special Counsel John Durham will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his report in June, a source has told Fox News on Friday.

The hearing will happen on Wednesday, June 21.

The day before, Durham will appear before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door briefing.

Durham has found that the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.