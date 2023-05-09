Speaker McCarthy Blasts Joe Biden After Fruitless Meeting on Debt Ceiling (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke to the press after meeting with Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss the debt limit.

Biden met with Speaker McCarthy, Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office.

McCarthy’s debt limit plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

Biden refuses to negotiate with McCarthy.

Tuesday’s Oval Office meeting was a waste of time.

Reporters were booted from the Oval Office in less than a minute.

“We’re not gonna take any questions now. We’re gonna get started and solve all the world’s problems,” Biden said as his handlers shooed away reporters.

McCarthy and McConnell spoke to the press following their fruitless meeting with Joe Biden.

“Unfortunately the president has waited 97 DAYS without ever meeting. Every day I asked that we meet and he said no,” McCarthy told reporters touting his plan. “The House has raised the debt ceiling in a responsible matter … does [Biden] not believe there’s any place we could find savings?”

“What are the odds of default now after this meeting and what happens next?” a reporter asked McCarthy.

“The House made sure that we wouldn’t have default because we raised the debt limit,” McCarthy said.

McConnell told reporters the US is “not going to default. It never has and it never will.”

WATCH:

.@SpeakerMcCarthy & @LeaderMcConnell speak to media after meeting with President Biden on #DebtCeiling. Sen. McConnell: "The United States of America is not going to default. It never has and it never will." pic.twitter.com/wVHDbYUOuN — CSPAN (@cspan) May 9, 2023

McCarthy said he asked Biden numerous time to tell him which spending cuts he would be open to.

“He wouldn’t give me any,” McCarthy said.

WATCH: