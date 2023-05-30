South Africa’s Ruling ANC Party to Pass New Apartheid Bill that Forces Companies to Ban “Non-Black Africans” from Employment

Many white South Africans will be forced to leave the country under the current regime’s latest apartheid legislation.

Now new government rules will make it nearly impossible for business owners to hire whites or Indians in the country. Controversial affirmative action policies mean blacks take precedence over whites in the job market.

This is the racist reality of South Africa today. This doesn’t make many headlines.

Over one million South Africans have migrated in the past 7 years.

The Epoch Times reported: