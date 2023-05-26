Someone Appears to Faint During Joe Biden’s Speech to Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball Team (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a ceremony for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season.
Biden talked about himself.
Of course.
“We had some pretty good athletes. I wasn’t a bad athlete,” Biden said of his younger years.
Biden is a legend in his own mind.
WATCH:
BIDEN: "I wasn't a bad athlete" pic.twitter.com/gkIyBynIUk
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 26, 2023
Someone appeared to pass out in the middle of Joe Biden’s speech.
“Folks, it’s okay,” Biden said.
WATCH:
Someone seems to have fainted during Joe Biden's remarks. pic.twitter.com/1vONvyzjqS
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 26, 2023