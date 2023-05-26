Someone Appears to Faint During Joe Biden’s Speech to Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball Team (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a ceremony for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season.

Biden talked about himself.

Of course.

“We had some pretty good athletes. I wasn’t a bad athlete,” Biden said of his younger years.

Biden is a legend in his own mind.

WATCH:

Someone appeared to pass out in the middle of Joe Biden’s speech.

“Folks, it’s okay,” Biden said.

WATCH: