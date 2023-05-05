Sky Fills With Black Smoke After Reported Explosion and Fire at Industrial Park Near Houston

On Friday, smoke engulfed an olefins unit at Shell Plc’s Deer Park, a Texas chemical plant near Houston.

According to Fox26 in Houston, “An Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park shared this statement: ‘We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.'”

Receiving preliminary reports of some type of explosion at an industrial plant at 5900 SH-225. Responding units can see fire from the freeway. @hcfmo & @HCSOTexas industrial team have begun coordinating. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

DEER PARK FIRE: Large clouds of black smoke fill the sky after an explosion at PEMEX industrial plant at 5900 SH-225 in Deer Park. #deerparkfire #deerpark READ MORE: https://t.co/8tiFDPPYz0 pic.twitter.com/rtDwPYzRMV — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) May 5, 2023

Deer Park ISD shared, “The District has received reports of a fire at a facility north of State Highway 225. Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from the City of Deer Park and our schools. At this point, the incident is not affecting school dismissal, which is taking place according to the regular schedule. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

This story is developing.