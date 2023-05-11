Shocker: Sec. Mayorkas Corrects Hack Reporter April Ryan Over False Claim Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Migrants (Video)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas corrected Grio reporter April Ryan at a White House press briefing Thursday afternoon over her false claim that Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants in a September 2021 border incident in the Del Rio sector of Texas. Mayorkas told Ryan an investigation disproved the whipping accusation, but Ryan stood by her false smear of the agents.

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021, photo by Paul Ratje AFP?Getty Images.

Mayorkas took questions for almost an hour from reporters on the occasion of the border with Mexico being overrun by migrants as the Title 42 exclusion rule is set to expire nationwide at midnight EDT Thursday.

Ryan’s false claim echoes Joe Biden who attacked the agents in 2021 without knowing the facts and has not apologized to them.

Customs and Border Patrol released a report last July on the September 2021 incident that cleared the agents of the whipping allegation but found some had committed other policy violations.

Excerpt from Texas Public Radio report headlined: CBP report finds ‘no evidence’ of border agent whipping Haitian migrants, despite viral photo :

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation found several faults in the U.S. Border Patrol’s handling of last September’s arrival of tens of thousands of Haitians at the Del Rio border.

While the investigation resulted from an image that seemed to depict a Border Patrol officer whipping an asylum-seeker, the CBP report released on Friday said there is no known evidence this happened.

Investigators found “failures at multiple levels of the agency.” The findings also included a lack of appropriate policies and training.

The report cited inadequate leadership and multiple instances of agents using “inappropriate and denigrating” language toward some Haitians at the border.

Video shows agents were trying to stop migrants from freely crossing back and forth from Mexico and the U.S.

Ryan took to Twitter to further express her doubt on the report, adding an unnamed White House official also questions the report clearing agents of whipping the migrants.

