Senior Google Software Engineer Jumps to Death From NYC Headquarters – Second Employee to Commit Suicide this Year

On Thursday, a senior software engineer at Google jumped to his death from the company’s New York City headquarters, New York Post reported.

The 31-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld due to pending family notification, jumped from the 14th floor of 111 Eighth Ave. at around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The man was spotted by police after they responded to many 911 reports about an unconscious person near the 111 Eighth Ave building. He was then transported to Bellevue Hospital.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The victim’s handprints were discovered at the edge of a 14th-floor open-air terrace, but investigators found no sign of a video recording or a suicide note.

This is the second incident in which a Google employee took his life this year.

New York Post reported, “The employee’s death comes months after Jacob Pratt, a 33-year-old Google employee who also worked at the Manhattan headquarters, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

“Pratt appeared to have hanged himself in an apartment at the corner of West 26th Street and 6th Avenue in Chelsea just before 6 p.m. Feb. 16.”