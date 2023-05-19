Secretive Bilderberg Group to meet this weekend to discuss Ukraine, U.S. Leadership, China-Russia, changes to banking system and artificial intelligence

Guest post by Leo Hohmann
The Bilderberg Group, which brings a handful of the world’s power elites together annually in secret meetings to strategize about geopolitics, technology, war and peace, is preparing to meet this weekend, May 18-21, in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Group was co-founded in 1954 by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands and a few other globalists affiliated with the Anglo-American European cabal that seeks to create a one-world system under Western control. The Bilderbergs operate under the Chatham House Rule, meaning participants are “free to use the information received but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speakers or participants can be revealed,” according to the Bilderberg website. “There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken and no policy statements are issued.”
Chatham House is the London base for the Royal Institute of International Affairs, an elitist, globalist, war-mongering organization whose sister organization is the Council on Foreign Relations in the U.S. These two organizations together serve as the nerve center of the neoconservative globalist warmongering foreign policies that have come out of the United States and U.K. since the end of World War I.
All of these elitist organizations, the Bilderbergs, the RIIA and CFR, the World Economic Forum and the Trilateral Commission, are loosely tied together with overlapping participants.
For example, Technocracy.News Editor Patrick Wood points out that “no less than four U.S. attendees (at Bilderberg 2023) are members of the Trilateral Commission. Nonagenarian Henry Kissinger appears to be passing his globalistic baton to (former Google CEO) Eric Schmidt. Non-US attendees also included members of the Trilateral Commission.”
Peter Thiel, president of Thiel Capital LLC and founder of the secretive data giant, Palantir, is attending Bilderberg alongside the CEO of Palandir, Alex Karp.
“Thiel is a hardened Transhumanist as well as a Technocrat, even though he describes himself as a libertarian conservative. Notably, Thiel co-founded PayPal with Elon Musk,” Wood adds.
Norway’s Børge Brende, who is president of the World Economic Forum, will also be attending this year’s Bilderberg meetings.
The one common denominator of all these groups, whether Bilderberg, WEF, Trilaterals or CFR, is this: A passion for globalism, depopulation and a strengthening of the elites’ already oppressive choke hold over the levers of power in governments, religion, NGOs, business and financial institutions.
In March 10, 2001 article in The Guardian, Denis Healey, a co-founder of the Bilderberg group and a steering committee member for 30 years, said: “To say we were striving for a one-world government is exaggerated, but not wholly unfair. Those of us in Bilderberg felt we couldn’t go on forever fighting one another for nothing and killing people and rendering millions homeless.”
The Bilderbergs typically issue a carefully crafted press release with vague references to what was discussed, but no specifics.
According to last year’s press release, some of the topics included geopolitical realignments, NATO challenges, China, Russia, continuity of government and the economy, disruption of the global financial system, disinformation, and post-pandemic health, according to the National Pulse.
According to the Bilderberg website, the key topics for discussion this year are:
- AI
- Banking System
- China
- Energy Transition
- Europe
- Fiscal Challenges
- India
- Industrial Policy and Trade
- NATO
- Russia
- Transnational Threats
- Ukraine
- US Leadership
Notice the topic “US Leadership.” Does this mean the Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House will be discussed? It’s hard to tell. The fact that the banking system is on the agenda is not encouraging. Many have predicted that the globalist cartel will use an engineered banking collapse to solidify support for new central bank digital currencies.
This year’s guest list, which is by invitation only, includes the likes of two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (who will turn 100 on May 27, maybe they will hold a birthday party for him?), Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland (she played a prominent role in working with the banks to shut down the truckers’ freedom movement), Biden’s director of national intelligence Avril Haines (who was present at the October 2019 Event 201 meetings that strategized the Covid plandemic), the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Biden’s Senior Director for Technology and National Security on the National Security Council Tarun Chhabra, the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla, the CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, journalists from The Atlantic, The Economist (Rothschild magazine), the Financial Times, and various heads of state, top bureaucrats and CEOs from around the Western world.
Some of last year’s attendees included Bourla, Rutte, Kissinger, Altman, Stoltenberg, and many other positions in the British government.
Looking at this list it becomes clear that most of the named attendees are not top-level movers and shakers. Yes, there are some heavy hitters like Kissinger and Haines, but the guest list is also riddled with folks I consider to be elitist climbers like Stacey Abrams and Sam Altman. They are eager to pimp themselves out to the globalists and act as minions but they are nowhere near the top-tier or even second-tier elites.
It is important to note, however, that some of the more high-level participants in Bilderberg meetings, are not listed and are hidden from the public.
