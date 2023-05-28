Seattle Struggles to Hire More Police Officers as 911 Response Times Increase

The city of Seattle is struggling to hire new police officers, which is bad news for the people who live there.

Response time on 911 calls is going up and in some parts of the city, crime is so bad that mail delivery has been paused at times.

This is what happens when law enforcement is demonized while far left radicals are allowed to operate with no fear.

My Northwwest/KTTH News reports:

Seattle Police recruitment falls short as response times increase New numbers show that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) isn’t hiring as many officers as it had planned, despite an increased budget for recruitment. According to a report being made to the Seattle City Council Tuesday, the department wanted to hire 31 officers in the first quarter of 2023 but only brought on 26. Seattle Police consent decree set to end after more than a decade Since 2020, the department has lost 515 officers and hired 190. Many have retired, but others said in exit interviews they did not feel supported by the city during the “defund the police” movement following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Staffer Greg Doss tells the city council about nine people are leaving the department every month, but he says that’s relatively good news because that number is down from about 13 to 16 in 2022.

The report goes on to say that highest priority 911 calls have an average wait time of 10 minutes.

Imagine being involved in a potentially violent and dangerous incident and being told to wait for 10 minutes.

Of course, it’s easy to understand why so few people would want this job.

How odd people aren't willing to work in a place where they're held in contempt. Must be racism. "Seattle is still struggling to hire police officers as 911 response times go up" https://t.co/PkpjJh9pfQ — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 27, 2023

So you call the police every rotten name in the book, vote to defund them, and tell them they're not needed. Then you wonder why nobody wants to be a cop in your city? WTF Seattle?#police #bluelivesmatter #news #thinbluelinehttps://t.co/ofj8qIyLf1 — Citizens Arrest (@CitizenArrest50) May 25, 2023

Things are going to get worse before they get better.

The city clearly needs better leadership.