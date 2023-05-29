Search and Rescue Ongoing After Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Davenport, Iowa (VIDEO)

Authorities in Davenport, Iowa, have launched search and rescue operations following the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to 324 Main Street for a report of a building collapse at approximately 4:55 pm.

According to the officials, emergency responders detected a large leak of natural gas as well as water coming from every floor of the building.

No immediate information was available on casualties or the number of persons who may be missing or trapped.

“There are people unaccounted for,” Mayor Mike Matson said. “Our focus is rescue right now.”

According to Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten, seven individuals have been rescued from the building thus far, with more than a dozen others self-evacuating and being escorted to safety. The number of people who were injured and received treatment at the scene was not made public by the officials.

Antoine Rabbit Smith has two friends who were in the building at the time of the disaster, and he is anxiously awaiting word on their safety. He says one person missing is like a mother figure to him.

“I’m freaking out, and it hurts so much with just not knowing upon what’s gonna happen, if anything is gonna happen to the building right now. Like, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Smith told Fox 18.

No official word has been made on what caused the collapse.

WATCH:

🚨#BREAKING: A Large apartment Building has partially collapses with reports of residents possibly trapped inside

⁰📌#Davenport | #Iowa⁰⁰Authorities are presently at the location of a building collapse in Davenport, Iowa after a significant apartment building has experienced… pic.twitter.com/WJmxFzxWXi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 29, 2023

Live5News reported: