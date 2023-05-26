Ron DeSantis Dodges Question When Asked by Newsmax Host Bolling If He Would Be Trump’s VP (VIDEO)

Governor Ron DeSantis joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax on Thursday night following his announcement last night that he will run for US President in 2024.

During their discussion, Bolling asked Governor DeSantis if he would be Donald Trump’s vice president. Ron DeSantis ignored the question.

Here was Governor DeSantis’s response.

“Well, first of all, I haven’t been a candidate, and so I’ve been doing my job in Florida. We just conducted the most effective legislative session, I would argue, in the modern history of the Republican Party. If you look at all the things that we were able to take that were ideas that conservatives have wanted for a lot of time and bring it into reality and put it into law. So we’re very proud of that. But that had been my focus. Now we’re going to be launching a blitz. We’re going to be in these early states. We’re really going to be all over the country bringing this message to our voters. And I think at the end of the day, most of our voters obviously appreciate a lot of the things President Trump did. I do. I mean, he’s been attacking me a lot, but I still give him credit for the things that he did well, especially with the economy in the first three years. But they also understand that you need someone that can serve two terms. You need somebody that’s going to be able to win and win big. And so I think we have a lot of folks that will consider somebody like me, who has proven to be very strong.”

In an earlier interview with Bolling, DeSantis said he was more of an executive type guy.