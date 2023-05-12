Robert Kennedy, Jr. Bravely Points Out the Connection Between SSRI Antidepressant Use and Mass Shootings – Something Trump Also Touched On in His CNN Town Hall (VIDEO)

Robert Kennedy, Jr. recently sat with Mark Steyn for an interview. Kennedy continues to share his time discussing his campaign with conservatives, independents, and Democrat media outlets.

During their discussion Robert Kennedy, Jr. wisely pointed out the connection between SSRI antidepressant users and mass shootings. Bobby Kennedy, Jr. continues to think out of the box and look for real solutions to America’s problems.

Robert Kennedy Jr.: “With all of these shootings nobody’s looking at the pharmaceutical contribution to that. Anecdotally, it appears that almost every one of these shooters were on SSRIs or some other psychiatric drug. And this is only happening in America where all of these people are taking these psychiatric drugs. We take four times as many [psychiatric drugs] as any other country in the West. The average European country, something happened. Prior to the introduction of Prozac, those shootings just were almost unknown, and now they’re an everyday affair. But NIH will not study that because it will offend the pharmaceutical industry. And it’s something that we ought to be studying.”

President Trump also mentioned the mental health problem in the US while discussing gun rights during his CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

