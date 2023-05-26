REVEALED: Rupert Murdoch Hosted Ron DeSantis at His California Ranch and Told Him FOX News Will Support Him

FOX News owner Rupert Murdoch hosted Governor Ron DeSantis at his California Ranch in Bel Air in 2020. He told him FOX News would support his potential run for president in 2024.

Since then Murdoch and FOX Corp fired its top host Tucker Carlson who was a favorite of the Trump-MAGA crowd.

FOX News has since implemented a soft ban on President Trump.

The news channel is suffering from this new direction. FOX News has lost nearly half of its audience since firing Tucker Carlson.

Knewz reported on this meeting. For the record, Knewz was owned by Murdoch’s NewsCorp until 2021.