REPORT: Rupert Murdoch and Son Lachlan Secretly Met With Ukrainian Dictator Volodymyr Zelenskyy Before Ousting Tucker Carlson – Were “Disturbed” By Tucker’s Stance on Ukraine

Did Tucker Carlson’s outspoken criticism over Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy and opposition to foreign aid to the country play a role in his ouster from Fox News?

On Monday, Semafor reported that Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch held a previously unreported call with Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this spring. The two men discussed the war and the anniversary of the deaths of Fox News journalists last March.

Zelenskyy also had a conversation with Lachlan Murdoch on the same subject. Semafor notes Zelenskyy mentioned this as an aside during a national broadcast last month.

These talks came weeks before the Murdochs pulled Tucker off the air, though he still remains under contract.

The report from Semafor also mentions that Tucker has been openly criticized by some of Zelenskyy’s top aides.

While it is unclear what role Tucker’s opposition to endless Ukrainian aid played in the Rupert Murdoch’s decision to pull him off the air, the family patriarch has long been “disturbed” by Tucker’s outspoken America First position according to the Washington Post.

Moreover, support for the Zelenskyy is a major litmus test for the Murdoch family. The family mouthpieces, The Wall Street Journal and New York Post, regularly bash politicians who dare to oppose perpetual aid to the notoriously corrupt country.

Opposition to America’s role in Ukraine is also a huge issue for Tucker. The Gateway Pundit reported in March that Tucker sent a questionnaire on the subject to every announced and potential GOP presidential candidate.

President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aligned themselves with Tucker’s position while others like Mike Pence reiterated the Uniparty line.

Globalist politicians such as Mitt Romney (RINO-UT) openly celebrated Tucker’s downfall.

He spoke to the Hill after Tucker was ousted.

There have been some that have argued that he was setting foreign policy for the Republican Party, which I find to be bizarre. Certainly not for me. To the primary [Republican] voter, the active participant, the grassroot voter, he’s a person they listen to and has a big influence.

Without the most powerful antiwar conservative voice on air, GOP politicians have less to fear from their voters when it comes to selling out America to foreign nations. No doubt the Murdochs are pleased over the development.