Rep. Nancy Mace on GOP’s Spending Bill: “I’m a Single Mom with Two Teenage Kids and I Cannot Look Them in the Eye and Say I Voted for This”

On Tuesday Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the outrageous spending bill that was handed out to Republican lawmakers on Sunday evening.

Mace has been very vocal in her opposition to this bill. Mace says, “Playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids.”

Nancy Mace was on fire. She is no shrinking violet. Here are a few tidbits from Rep. Mace from her appearance on The War Room on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Nance Mace: I stayed up to midnight reading it. I slept on it, woke up at 04:00 a.m. Reread it again to make sure I knew what I was talking about. And I was angry. I was very angry. The American people were spoon fed a bed of lies about this bill, and even members of our conference were. It does not do what the American people are told it does, and that is, as a first woman to graduate from the Citadel, we are told not to lie, cheat, or steal or tolerate those who do, and I just can’t go along. It’s not right. It’s not what the American people want…

On IRS

Rep. Nancy Mace: We were told we were gutting the IRS and gutting the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents. It’s literally not in the bill. We, on page 53, line eleven. We cut 1.4 billion from the IRS. That’s it. Of the 80 billion, of the 80 billion, it’s less than 2%. One and a half, 1.4%, something like that. But they all say it’s in Appropriations, well, we’re going to cut 10 billion from the IRS. Well, the IRS gets to decide where that 10 billion cut comes from. If they do it at all. We get no say in this. I was angry when I read the bill…

On Welfare

Rep. Nancy Mace: we’re actually growing welfare in this thing. They denied that last night, but that’s what the CBO score says. And CBO also says in terms of deficit reduction, 1.5 trillion in ten years, just as our entitlement programs are going insolvent. And that means that years three through ten, where there’s no statutory binding, zero.

On her children’s future

Rep. Nancy Mace: It’s not fiscally conservative, what we are doing. We are selling away our kids and our grandkids future. And I’m a single mom of two teenage kids, and I can’t look my kids in the eye and say, I did this for their future. I’m not doing it.

