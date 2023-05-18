Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is Asking for Citizen Co-Sponsors to Join the Impeachment Team to Help Drain the DC Swamp – Here’s How

On Tuesday, Representative Marjorie Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, and FBI Director, Christopher Wray.

On Wednesday, she introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Greene is looking for citizen co-sponsors and to be part of the impeachment team to help drain the DC swamp.

“I really need help from you all at home and I really need you to join the impeachment team,” said Greene during an appearance at Steve Bannon’s Warroom. “And you can do that by going to impeachmentteam.com.”

“You can be a citizen co-sponsor, join the impeachment team, impeachmentteam.com, and you can help me move the conference. They need to hear your voice.

“They can sign on to these articles of impeachment as a citizen. It’s a petition,” said Greene. “Sign your name on there and then we will have more things for you to do.”

Greene urged the public to call their representatives and inform them that they support MTG’s articles of impeachment against Matthew Graves, Alejandro Mayorkas, Christopher Wray, and Merrick Garland.

“Call my colleagues. Call them. Inform them we support Marjorie Taylor Green’s articles of impeachment to end the weaponization of government. We’re fed up with it. Call in and say we support it,” said Greene.

JOIN THE IMPEACHMENT TEAM CITIZEN COSPONSOR HERE.

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined the Bannon War Room on Wednesday to discuss her Impeachment Week.