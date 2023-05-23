“Read a Book or Several!” – AOC Gets Buried Alive by Ted Cruz and Other Conservatives After Trying to “Educate” Cruz on the Democrats’ Civil Rights History – Elon Musk Weighs In

A fight between Ted Cruz and AOC simply is not a fair one given the wide gulf in intellect between the two. This all came into view Tuesday.

Before their little spat, a liberal “political scientist” named Norm Ornstein smeared Cruz by saying the Texas senator would have been “first in line” to filibuster the Civil Rights Act and Jim Crow.

Cruz, who is the exact opposite of a racist, pointed out the obvious: Ornstein’s Democratic Party filibustered the Civil Rights Act while Republicans supported it in overwhelming numbers.

Nonsense. That shameful filibuster was led by Democrats—your party. My party—the Republicans—proudly voted for the Civil Rights Act in much higher percentages than the racist Dems. https://t.co/MgPZZFTlak — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

AOC for no particular reason thought she could own Cruz and educate arguably America’s smartest senator on American history.

Why don’t you go ahead and tell people what happened to the parties after that, Ted https://t.co/fiJgIgVZHO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2023

Not surprisingly, this proved to be a poor choice. Cruz ended up taking AOC to school (h/t Twitchy for first discovering the tweets).

He detailed how the Democrats were the party of Jim Crow and support trapping kids in failing schools along with abolishing the police. Moreover, he issues a brutal reminder to AOC that the Democrat governor of Virginia posted a photo of a man in a KKK outfit and Joe Biden once exalted a former Klansman.

Cruz also reminded AOC of the GOP’s incredible civil rights record and President Trump’s successful economic policies which redounded to the black community’s benefit.

Here is his Twitter thread (h/t Twitchy for first discovering the tweets).

1/x Sure. – First, the Dem party founded the KKK. – Then the Dem party wrote Jim Crow laws. – Then the Dem party filibustered the Civil Rights Act. https://t.co/ix3fACqwkB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

2/x – Today, the Dem part filibusters school choice—trapping millions of Black kids in failing schools. – Today, the Dem party pushes abolishing the police, which results in many more Black lives murdered. – Today, every Dem senator voted against my bill to stop DC from… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

3/x – The Republican Party was founded to oppose slavery. – Our first Republican President was Abraham Lincoln, who won the Civil War and ended slavery. – It was Republicans who voted for the civil Rights Act in a much higher percentage than racist Dems. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

4/x – Today, we produced the lowest African-American unemployment EVER, under the Trump economic boom. – Today, we produced the lowest African-American poverty levels EVER, under the Trump economic boom. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

6/x – Also, just two years ago, the Dem governor of Virginia had put the photo of A MAN DRESSED AS A KKK KLANSMAN on his personal yearbook page. – And today, the sitting Dem President—Joe Biden—gave in 2011 a flowery eulogy for an “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

7/x – And to add to all that, the Dem party aggressively supports open borders—which has led to the deaths and brutal assaults of thousands of Hispanics, and @aoc somehow can’t seem to find her White pantsuit to cry over their suffering. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

Other Twitter users piled on AOC’s ignorance:

You would probably benefit from this same history lesson, AOC. Read a book. Or several. https://t.co/HxjrNoPh7J — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 23, 2023

Anyone that actually believes anything this Donkey has to say I feel real sorry for! pic.twitter.com/jYOWmU0E6T — Sleepytime Fox (@SleepytimeFox) May 23, 2023

Can AOC be drug tested? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) May 23, 2023

Finally, Twitter CEO Elon Musk chimed in and loved what he saw: