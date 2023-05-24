Rasmussen Reports Survey: Majority of Americans Agree Media Favors Democrats and is “Truly the Enemy of the People”

A new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that a majority of Americans believe the media favors Democrats and is “truly the enemy of the people.” The survey was conducted May 16-18, 2023 from 1,002 U.S. likely voters.

The survey questions included:

1* Do you trust the political news you are getting? 2* Does news media coverage of politics generally tend to favor Democrats or Republicans? Or is political coverage in the news media mostly neutral and balanced? 3* Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are “truly the enemy of the people”?

The survey reveals 30% of likely voters say they trust the political news they are getting while 52% say they do not trust political news.

"A mind-blowing damnation of the regime press" Democrat trust in their political news drops 11 points, but strong approvers still absolutely trust the news they're getting.

Voters also say that the news favors Democrats over Republicans by a 32% margin.

Among independents, the margin is 36%.

The survey also reveals that 59% of American voters view the media as truly the enemy of the people.