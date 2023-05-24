Rasmussen Reports Survey: Majority of Americans Agree Media Favors Democrats and is “Truly the Enemy of the People”

A new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that a majority of Americans believe the media favors Democrats and is “truly the enemy of the people.” The survey was conducted May 16-18, 2023 from 1,002 U.S. likely voters.

The survey questions included:

1* Do you trust the political news you are getting?

2* Does news media coverage of politics generally tend to favor Democrats or Republicans? Or is political coverage in the news media mostly neutral and balanced?

3* Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are “truly the enemy of the people”?

The survey reveals 30% of likely voters say they trust the political news they are getting while 52% say they do not trust political news.

Voters also say that the news favors Democrats over Republicans by a 32% margin.

The survey also reveals that 59% of American voters view the media as truly the enemy of the people.

 

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

