Putin Bans DC Police Officer Michael Byrd from Entering Russia – DC Cop Who Shot Ashli Babbitt in Cold Blood

on January 6, 2021, US veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot in cold blood by Capitol Police Lt. Mike Byrd in the US Capitol.

In July 2021 The Gateway Pundit was first to confirm that Lt. Mike Byrd was Ashli Babbit’s killer.

Lt. Byrd killed Ashli Babbitt in cold blood on Jan. 6 in the US Capitol.

Another woman and Trump supporter, Rosanne Boyland, was killed by Capitol Police outside the US Capitol.

Ashli Babbitt was gunned down in cold blood inside the US Capitol. She was 98 pounds and posed no threat and had no weapons.

And now we also know that Congress was evacuated on Jan. 6 due to a pipe bomb threat. It was not because of Trump supporters walking the halls.

In August 2021, Lt. Mike Byrd was exonerated for killing Ashli Babbitt in cold blood. He gave no warning, he ran from the scene of the crime, he shot an unarmed woman dead who posed no threat.

And now he walks free.

And we also know that Lt. Mike Byrd was reportedly NEVER INTERVIEWED before he was exonerated for killing Ashli Babbitt.

Judicial Watch released documents that revealed the US Air Force spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to House Mike Byrd in a “distinguished visitor suite” after he murdered Ashli Babbitt in cold blood.

The Biden regime has never said anything about Ashli Babbitt’s murder. Instead, they have lied repeatedly about police officers dying on January 6 – something that never happened.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying attention.

In June 2021, Vlad Putin implied Ashli Babbitt may have been assassinated.

WATCH: Russian President Putin calls out the US government for politically persecuting the Jan. 6 mob and provocatively implies the US government might have assassinated Ashli Babbit. pic.twitter.com/AUx9FBdEfK — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 15, 2021

And recently, Putin included Officer Michael Byrd on his list of Americans who are not allowed inside Russia.

Via the WLT report.