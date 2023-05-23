PURE EVIL. Leaked Memo Shows Biden Regime is Ending DNA Testing of Children at The Border to Stop Child Trafficking

The Biden Regime will end DNA testing at the Southern Border to ensure vulnerable children are not being trafficked by Mexican cartels, according to a newly leaked US Customs and Border Protection memo.

This Trump-era policy was enacted to prevent child exploitation and trafficking by illegal aliens.

According to a new report, “as many as 1 in 10 of children tested turned out not to be related to the illegal aliens who were crossing with them.”

Kari Lake tweeted,

30% of children brought across the border are trafficked by people with zero relation to them. Many are raped, sold and even killed. The only way to ensure these kids are actually with family members is DNA testing. President Trump enacted testing to SAVE LIVES and keep children from living a nightmare. The Biden Regime just announced that they will end this policy, effectively handing children over to human/sex traffickers and dooming them to a lifetime of the most unimaginable things you can imagine. Joe Biden is a cruel, cruel man.

And the people that empower him are just as evil . Pray for these babies. Pray for America.

This is heartbreaking ⤵️ 30% of children brought across the border are trafficked by people with zero relation to them. Many are raped, sold and even killed. The only way to ensure these kids are actually with family members is DNA testing. President Trump enacted testing to… — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 23, 2023

Still, the illegitimate Katie Hobbs Administration continues to leave the border wide open for the federal government to do nothing.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs refuses to secure Arizona’s Southern Border.

Just The News reports,

The DNA testing was originally implemented in the Trump-era and utilized by Customs Border Protection – following a court order related to the separation of migrant children from their families and evidence drug cartels were using children to create fake family units to sneak illegal immigrants across the border. CBP has identified numerous family fraud attempts by illegals over the years. In 2022, a government accountability office report found that as many as 1 in 10 of children tested turned out not to be related to the illegal aliens who were crossing with them. Other reports have found as many as 30% of suspected migrant fraud families shared no familial relation whatsoever.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Southern Border Crisis.