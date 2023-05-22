Princeton University Announces Pro-Abortion Musical ‘Comedy’ Playing on Campus This Month -‘To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before’

In April, Princeton University hosted a “musical comedy” focused radical leftist themes including the “hilarity” of abortion.

The Lewis Center for the Arts describes the play as follows, “To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before: A Love/Hate Letter to Storytelling is a zany, metatheatrical musical comedy extravaganza by Princeton senior Jenni Lawson that explores conventional theater-writing and theater-making processes through an intersectional lens of femininity, queerness, and neurodivergence, while drawing upon influences from sketch comedy, stand-up, improv, and more.”

Campus Reform shares, “The musical, held April 21-22 and titled ‘To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before: A Love/Hate Letter to Storytelling,’ was written by Princeton senior Jenni Lawson.”

The program notes the play “aims to investigate the challenges of being heard and cultivating self-empowerment as a queer, cognitively-disabled (ADHD) woman in artistic spaces that traditionally center archaic, western, patriarchal narratives grounded in firm structures of storytelling and comedy.”

“Questions of agency and womanhood have, of course, long plagued our society in more ways than just artistic expression. Today, in the U.S., more than 19 million women live in contraceptive deserts, lacking access to affordable reproductive healthcare, and legislative proposals across many states threaten to exacerbate this disparity even further.”

The program uses the event as an opportunity to advertise for Planned Parenthood saying, “Visit the Planned Parenthood website to learn more about reproductive healthcare resources in our local community and/or to donate to Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey.”

LifeSite News reports: