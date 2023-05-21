“President Loon” Biden Rambles Incoherently About South Korean President, Taxes, Global Warming During Presser in Japan (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Biden arrived in Japan last Thursday to participate in the G7 Summit.

Biden’s press conference on Sunday was a total disaster even though he called on a list of pre-approved reporters.

80-year-old Joe Biden rambled incoherently about taxes, global warming and F-16s while answering a reporter’s question.

WATCH:

Joe Biden also referred to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel as “President Loon” shortly after participating in a trilateral engagement with him and the Prime Minister of Japan.

“I’ve spoken at length with President Loon of South Korea,” Biden said.

Another embarrassment on the world stage.

WATCH: