“President Loon” Biden Rambles Incoherently About South Korean President, Taxes, Global Warming During Presser in Japan (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.
Biden arrived in Japan last Thursday to participate in the G7 Summit.
Biden’s press conference on Sunday was a total disaster even though he called on a list of pre-approved reporters.
80-year-old Joe Biden rambled incoherently about taxes, global warming and F-16s while answering a reporter’s question.
Joe Biden also referred to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel as “President Loon” shortly after participating in a trilateral engagement with him and the Prime Minister of Japan.
“I’ve spoken at length with President Loon of South Korea,” Biden said.
Another embarrassment on the world stage.
Joe Biden mispronounces the name of South Korea's president YOON Suk Yoel.
