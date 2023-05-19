Pregnant Nurse Receives Threats, Goes Into Hiding After Being Falsely Accused of Taking Rental Bike From Black Man – Her Lawyer Sets the Record Straight! (VIDEO)

Another day, another hoax.

A pregnant Manhattan hospital worker accused of taking a Citi bike from a young black man, actually paid for the bike, her lawyer says.

Social media morons threatened the 6-month pregnant nurse after an out-of-context video of the woman in a heated exchange with a mob surrounding her at a bike docking station went viral earlier this week.

The woman was also ‘placed on leave’ from Bellevue Hospital and is now in hiding!

“Help! Help me! Please help me!” the woman yelled as a man tried to take the Citi bike away from her.

“Get off me! Get off me, you’re hurting my fetus,” the distressed pregnant woman shouted as she pushed the man away.

“I’m not touching you! You’re putting your stomach on my hand,” the black man replied.

The video conveniently started recording right before the pregnant woman paid for the bike and undocked it from the bike station.

WATCH:

Leftists reportedly doxxed and threatened the pregnant woman.

This should be criminal.

The pregnant woman’s lawyer provided receipts proving she indeed paid for the bike.

The New York Post reported:

The lawyer for a Manhattan hospital worker accused of taking a Citi Bike from a young black man — who claimed that he paid for the two-wheeler — provided receipts that he says show she was the one who purchased the ride at the center of the viral incident. The Bellevue Hospital employee — who was branded a “Karen” on social media afterward — rented the bike first, lawyer Justin Marino said in a statement to The Post Wednesday. He also provided two Citi Bike receipts from May 12, which were timestamped just minutes apart. The first receipt reviewed by The Post shows the bike being taken out before it was re-locked one minute later, which Marino said is the bike seen in the video. The second receipt shows another bike being taken out a minute later from the same docking station and was the bike Marino said his client used to get home after being “heckled and pressured to find a new bike” by the group.

The woman’s lawyer spoke to ABC 7 NY about the incident.

