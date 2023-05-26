POWDER KEG EUROPE: Russian Official Predicts the END of Ukraine – Polish Military Ready to Intervene in Case of COUP in Belarus – Georgia Being Pressured Into Military Action Against Putin

The war in Ukraine is far from over, but a lot of activities prefacing the post-war realities are already playing out, showing an increasingly militarized ‘powder keg’ Europe, at the brink of widespread military conflicts.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev: “Now it’s time to say how Ukraine will disappear, and also what is the risk of a resumption of conflict in Europe and in the world.”

“The western regions of Ukraine are coming under the control of a number of EU states with the subsequent “anschluss” of these lands by recipient states. At the same time, a certain “no-man’s-land” Ukrainian territory will remain, which is squeezed between Russia and lands that have passed under the sovereignty of a number of European countries. Ukraine disappears after the completion of its own in the process of its division between Russia and a number of EU states. The government of Ukraine is being formed in exile in one of the European countries. The conflict ends with reasonable guarantees of its non-renewal in the near future, but with the preservation of the terrorist activity of the Ukrainian Nazis, who will be dispersed on the territory of the EU states that have received Western Ukrainian lands. The same thing happens as in the first case, but with the opposite sign. The western lands of Ukraine are joining a number of EU countries. The people of the central and some other ownerless regions of Ukraine, within the framework of Article 1 of the UN Charter, immediately declare their self-determination by joining the Russian Federation. His request is granted, and the conflict ends with sufficient guarantees of its non-renewal in the long term.”

Poland Military ‘ready to interfere’ in eventual Belarus coup d’état.

Senior Polish General commented on the recent cross-border actions in Belgorod, and said that similar moves could soon happen in Belarus, too.

Charter 97 reported:

“General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of the Polish Land Forces & former Deputy Minister of Defense, has said Poland should prepare for a coming uprising against Lukashenko in Belarus.

‘If the Ukrainian counteroffensive is successful, the Belarusian soldiers allied with the Ukrainian Army won’t quit. They’ll go to Belarus.’

‘I hope this will trigger an uprising in Belarus, this is what Lukashenko is afraid of. Let’s prepare for an uprising in Belarus, because it will happen.’

[…] ‘We must be ready to support the troops that will carry out the operation against Lukashenko.’

The General did not speak in any official capacity, but the understanding is that he is voicing the mainstream military opinion in increasingly belligerent Poland.

Belarusian president Lukashenko reacted to this as he received Nuclear Missiles from Russia that will be stationed in Belarus that very day: “We are ready, let them come!”

And finally, Georgia has been bullied by the EU to sever trade with Russia – a move that would be innocuous for Russia but tragic for the Georgian economy. But now we learn the real shocking extent of Ukrainian pressure in the nation.

Ukraine Watch:

“ Ukraine has asked Georgia to open a second front against Russia.

According to the chairman of the ruling party of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, Ukrainian officials made such a request to the Georgian authorities.

‘I think it is important for the international community to know what is required of our country. This important information should be communicated to our partners’, Kobakhidze said.”