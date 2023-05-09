POLL: Most Americans Lack Confidence in Biden Economic Leaders

A new poll from Gallup has found that most Americans have no confidence in Biden as an economic leader, or the people Biden has in economic leadership positions.

This should come as a surprise to no one.

Biden, Janet Yellen and others in this administration constantly say that the economy is doing great while Americans across the country struggle to afford gas, food and other basic items.

Meanwhile, banks are folding.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Almost no confidence’ in Biden as economic leader: Gallup As he faces the biggest economic crisis of his presidency, nearly half of the nation has “almost no confidence” in President Joe Biden’s ability to fix the economy. And he’s not alone. In a new Gallup survey of economic leadership, Biden is at the bottom, but his team is right there with him. According to the just-released survey, 35% of respondents have confidence in Biden “to do or to recommend the right thing for the economy.” Some 64% don’t. For Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, 37% have confidence in her, and 54% don’t. For Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, it’s 36% to 54%. The confidence people have in Democratic congressional economic leaders is even lower, at 34%. Republicans rank the highest, but at just 38%, according to Gallup. Biden has so far stiff-armed Republicans and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his demand for spending cuts in return for an increase in the debt ceiling. Yellen has warned that the cap may be hit on June 1, and on Tuesday, Biden, his economic team, and congressional leaders will hold their first meeting to work on a deal. Biden and Yellen have set out a doomsday scenario if the spending cap isn’t raised. Republicans have said continued spending will feed inflation and create a recession. Biden said he believes he is in good standing with voters on the economy, but the Gallup numbers pull that rug out from under him. Nearly half, 48%, have little faith he will do the right thing, according to Gallup. “Nearly half of Americans say they have almost no confidence in Biden,” the analysis said.

These people have earned a vote of no confidence. They have done a horrible job.

Just 34% to 38% of Americans have confidence in Biden, Powell, Yellen or Congressional leaders in both parties to do or recommend the right thing for the economy, per @Gallup All while risks of a historic debt default and recession loom ahead https://t.co/cx2zfGmYfk — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) May 9, 2023

‘Almost no confidence’ in Biden as economic leader: Gallup https://t.co/LbKO61F7Fn — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) May 9, 2023

People are very worried about the economy, even in the short term.

You see evidence of it everywhere.