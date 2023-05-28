Police: Man Shot and Killed on DC Metro Train at Navy Yard-Ballpark Station

Police reported a man was shot and killed onboard a Green Line Metro train at the Navy Yard-Ballpark station in Southeast, Washington, D.C. just before noon Sunday. An independent reports stated the victim was shot in the head while being robbed on the Trian. The station serves Nationals Park, home to the Major League Baseball team the Nationals as well as Audi Field, home to teams with Major League Soccer, the XFL and the National Women’s Soccer League. Concerts are planned for the 42,000 capacity Nationals Park in August by Pink and Bruce Springsteen.



Metro train, image via WMATA.

Metro Transit Police, “At approximately 11:45 a.m., MTPD and MPD responded to a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Navy Yard Station. Unfortunately, despite lifesaving measures, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Follow @Metrorailinfo for service information. #wmata”

No further information has been released about the victim or suspect. Update at end. BOLO issued.

Independent reports by scanner monitors, “METRO STATION PROBABLE HOMICIDE SHOOTING: Navy Yard Metro Station, 1100 block of New Jersey Ave SE in #NavyYardDC—- man shot in the head ON BOARD of the Green line metro train #3911 & is now in traumatic arrest…UPDATE: the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Sounds like an attempted robbery gone wrong. 🟢 trains stopped.”

“A male was found at navy yard metro unconscious & not breathing after being shot in the head and arm l. He possibly boarded the train at west hyattsville station.”

The D.C. area Metro system has been plagued with shootings at or near stations. In February during workday morning commuting hours, a Metro employee was shot and killed while protecting passengers (CNN excerpt):

A Metro transit system employee in Washington, DC, was shot and killed trying to stop a gunman from targeting commuters Wednesday morning, police say. Robert Cunningham, a mechanic in the power department, was identified by police as the person “who intervened on behalf of a customer … at Potomac Avenue Station and was a victim of senseless gun violence,” according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority on Wednesday. At least two other people were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

In the aftermath of that shooting, Metro announced increased police patrols at some stations (DCist excerpt):

Metro will pay D.C. police officers overtime to beef up patrols in five rail stations during rush hours. The initiative is aimed at making Metro safer — or making riders feel safer — after three high profile shootings in Metro Center, on the 54 bus, and in the Potomac Avenue station. The last shooting killed Metro employee Robert Cunningham, who died trying to stop the shooter. Starting next week and continuing through June, Metro Transit Police Department officers will partner with D.C. police to patrol five stations: Metro Center, Gallery Place, Union Station, Georgia Avenue-Petworth, and Congress Heights. Two officers per station will conduct joint patrols to increase “visibility and response times” particularly during rush hours — from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Each station will also have a supervising officer. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the extra officers will help Transit Police be on more buses and trains.

Passengers are not allowed to carry guns on Metro in D.C. A lawsuit filed last year challenging the ban was rejected for lack of standing by the plaintiffs.

UPDATE: Police give BOLO and press conference:

Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1100 blk of New Jersey Ave. SE at the metro station. Lookout is for a thin-build 25-27 year old black male wearing all black with curly hair and a silver or gray gun. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 28, 2023

