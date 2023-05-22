Please Tell Us, this Man Who Can Barely Walk Is Running the Country…

by

Gaslight Nation.

Joe Biden returned back the White House after another disastrous trip abroad on Monday morning.

Joe can barely walk as he left Marine One on the White House lawn.

Notice the glassy look in his eyes and his stiff, unsteady gait.

There is no way in hell this guy is running the country.

Here’s another strange moment from Joe’s trip to the G7.

And Joe took credit for a program Trump started during his tenure.

And he called the President of South Korea a loon.

