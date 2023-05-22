Please Tell Us, this Man Who Can Barely Walk Is Running the Country…

Gaslight Nation.

Joe Biden returned back the White House after another disastrous trip abroad on Monday morning.

Joe can barely walk as he left Marine One on the White House lawn.

Notice the glassy look in his eyes and his stiff, unsteady gait.

There is no way in hell this guy is running the country.

Biden gets distracted by his dog on the balcony as he returns from Japan pic.twitter.com/rHc5CbdKuA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2023

Here’s another strange moment from Joe’s trip to the G7.

And Joe took credit for a program Trump started during his tenure.

BIDEN: "I doubt many people…would've said that two years after being elected, I'd be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad." The Quad was re-established in 2017 under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/TsUHE4TSqA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

And he called the President of South Korea a loon.