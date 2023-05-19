PLEASE Help the Families of the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners – Donate to the J6 Family and Commissary Fund Below

There has never been so much collateral damage from a government campaign to hurt American patriots and conservatives than the targeting of conservative Americans following the January 6, 2021 protests in Washington DC.

The more we learn the more we see the government involvement that day and historic police brutality.

EXCLUSIVE J6 FOOTAGE | Defense Attorney Exposes THE EXACT MOMENT the Government Waged Attack: ‘I’ll Tell You Exactly Where Sh*t Went Crazy’ – With VIDEO PROOF – MUST SEE!

The wives and children of January 6 patriots who have been hunted down by our corrupt DOJ and FBI are truly the victims here.

Please find it in your heart to help out these families with whatever God puts on your heart. The need is GREAT! The time is NOW! Please help out these brave patriots who stood up to defend this country from a communist takeover!

Their wives and families have been left without rent money, food money, birthdays with without gifts and missed car payments.

From a J6 family member: We are hurting as a movement, and we are seeking the generosity of the American people. May God bless you!! 100% of funds are going to families directly, with everyone on our staff being volunteers and all money raised fully transparent to the public.

This fund is organized and distributed by Jake Lang, January 6 patriot prisoner for 758 days without a trial

** Please donate here to help the families of the J6 Political Prisoners.

