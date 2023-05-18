Pink-Haired Democrat Attempts to Smear FBI Whistleblower, Gaetz Epically Trolls Her Blunder

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is pretty savvy in regard to his use of social media. The 41-year-old is also adept at trolling — which is a good combination for those of us who enjoy a good belly laugh as the country crumbles around us.

On Thursday, the congressman trolled one of his pink-haired Democratic House colleagues after she attempted to misattribute quotes to an FBI whistleblower and the saga hilariously backfired on her — thanks to Gaetz.

Three whistleblowers are currently working with House Republicans after they pointed out the partisan rot inside the bureau.

Each of them has shared their perspectives about how the Department of Justice has been weaponized by the Biden administration to go after the political enemies of the Democratic Party.

Their testimony is refreshing for people who have lost respect for the bureau and now no longer trust the government’s top law enforcement agency to act blindly in the pursuit of justice.

Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California is not among those who are happy about the testimony of the FBI whistleblowers.

As one of them testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the weaponization of the federal government Thursday, she resorted to basically pulling names out of a hat in order to trap him into tanking his credibility.

Marcus Allen, whose name just sounds common, found himself in Sanchez’s crosshairs as she tried to pin a random Twitter account on him.

After Sanchez asked Allen if he had ever used Twitter before, he answered in the affirmative.

She then asked, “Is your account @Marcusa97050645?”

“That is absolutely NOT my account, ma’am,” Allen responded.

“Okay, that’s not your account. Well, on December 5th, 2022, an account under the name Marcus Allen retweeted a tweet that said –.”

Our elected leaders are absolute morons who serve as professional actors. Rep Sanchez: “Is your Twitter account Marcus9705645?” FBI Whistleblower: “That is absolutely NOT my account.” Rep. Sanchez then goes nuts and blames the whistleblower for tweets he never made. “Okay.… pic.twitter.com/6Wr4wAuf81 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2023

Sanchez was cut off by the whistleblower, who again reminded her that the account was not his.

Undeterred by the fact that she was, at this point, grasping at straws, Sanchez informed Allen that someone who shares his name had once shared the following statement: “Nancy Pelosi staged January 6th. Retweet if you agree.”

Allen was visibly confused by what the tweet had to do with him.

Everyone appeared to be confounded by this pink-haired person and a connection that simply wasn’t there. Sanchez appeared to have not done her homework.

A voice cut through the noise and uttered the words, “It might have been the football player.”

Could legendary Raiders running back Marcus Allen have been the culprit?

The jury is out on which Marcus Allen agreed that Pelosi was up to no good. But it was clear Sanchez tried to attribute a random Twitter user’s opinion of the former House speaker in order to paint FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen as partisan.

To highlight the absurdity of Sanchez’s gimmick, Gaetz presumably had a staffer make a Twitter account that was simply called “Linda Sanchez.”

Soon after the congresswoman’s embarrassing moment, Gaetz retweeted a rogue account that shared her name.

The account posted the following sentence: “Donald Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime!”

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez MUST answer for her tweet! https://t.co/fwVPbGFuVb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 18, 2023

The point was an obvious one: Anyone with a phone and an internet connection can say anything under any name.

Sanchez scraped the bottom of the barrel in order to defend government corruption and drag a whistleblower through the dirt.

Gaetz pounced on her for it.

It remains to be seen whether the GOP-led 118th Congress will accomplish its goals.

But with members such as Gaetz and Sanchez, the session promises to be at the very least an entertaining one.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.