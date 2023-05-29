Parents Send Warning After Teen Daughter Dies After Attempting Deadly Tiktok Challenge Involving Common Household Products (VIDEO)

Two parents are sounding the alarm after their teenage daughter suffered a horrible death while attempting a deadly social media trend.

Paul Haynes told the Herald Sun he and his wife want to warn other children not to make the same mistake.

We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing. It’s unquestionable that this will be our crusade. “No matter how much you lead a horse to water, anyone can drag them away. It’s not something she would have done on her own. The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating. We’ve got no child to bring home.

“She was amazing,” Andrea Haynes said. “She was beautiful, she was cheeky but she just had the most fullest heart.”

As Fox News reported Sunday, Esra Haynes of Melbourne, Australia, was sleeping over at a friend’s house March 31 when she suddenly entered cardiac arrest.

Her friends initially thought she was suffering from a panic attack, according to the Australian News program “A Current Affair.” But the truth was far more sinister.

Esra had been inhaling fumes from a deodorant can, causing her body to completely shut down. She was rushed to the hospital where she remained on life support for eight days.

Doctors ultimately determined her brain was “damaged beyond repair.” Haynes’ family decided to then turn off life support.

“She was put onto a bed so we could lay with her. We cuddled her until the end,” Paul Haynes, Esra’s father told “A Current Affair.”

Esra was participating in a deadly Tiktok challenge known as “chroming.” Two 16-year-old boys previously died from participating in the trend in 2019. according to The Straits Times.

Chroming involves inhaling toxic chemicals through the nose or mouth in order to get a temporary high. According to the National Post, these substances can be found in several common household items including aerosol cans, metallic paints, hairspray, deodorants, glue, cleaning products, and more.

Fox News says this appears to be an evolution of a decades-old trend of huffing or sniffing.

Paul Haynes told the Healrd Sun he wanted aerosol manufacturers to action alter their products’ formulas, calling it “a pistol sitting on a shelf.”

To me it seems that’s a pistol sitting on a shelf. We need the manufacturers to step up and really change the formulation or the propellants.

The Haynes family also wants every school to teach CPR and parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts.