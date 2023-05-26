Oversight Chair Comer Will Initiate Contempt of Congress Proceedings if Dirty Chris Wray and FBI Do Not Turn Over Incriminating Biden Document in 4 Days

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and the House Oversight Committee announced on Thursday they will launch Contempt of Congressproceedings if Chris Wray and the FBI refuse to turn over the incriminating Biden document in 5 (now 4) days.

Last Friday House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote the FBI demanding they turn over a document alleging a bribery scheme involving then Vice President Joe Biden.

The document in question is not classified.

@RepJamesComer demands the FBI produce the unclassified record alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. The FBI must provide this record without further delay. Americans demand the truth and accountability. pic.twitter.com/RJ2ajWyugL — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 19, 2023

The FBI later told Republicans to pound sand – the agency penned a letter to Comer announcing they will not be turning over the unclassified and incriminating document.

So on Thursday Comer gave the FBI five days to turn over the document or Contempt of Congress proceedings will commence.

Via The WLT Report.

The FBI has five days to produce the requested FD-1023 record that alleges a $5 million bribery scheme involving then-VP Biden. If the FBI doesn’t produce the record, @RepJamesComer will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. pic.twitter.com/lv9a8L2QdM — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 25, 2023

Here is the full letter from James Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley to FBI Director Chris Wray.