“Our Young People Have Good Sense!” – College Grads Humiliate Liz Cheney After She Smears President Trump and Brags About the January 6th Committee Witch-Hunt (VIDEO)

Disgraced warmonger Liz Cheney was completely humiliated by college students while giving the commencement address at her alma mater Colorado College on Sunday.

As the Daily Mail reported, Cheney made a grand effort to pander to the woke students by repeating her usual smears against President Donald Trump and touting her “work” on the J6 Committee witch-hunt. Cheney also trashed her former House Republican colleagues for refusing to condemn Trump for criticizing election fraud.

She went on discuss the “pressure” she encountered regarding the 2020 election and on J6. She laughably claimed she had to choose between lying and losing her position in the House leadership.

WATCH (tune to the 1:35:16 mark to hear Cheney speak):

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Cheney not only lied about J6 but she extorted testimonies out of witnesses before the committee.

Cheney closed her speech by urging students to always pursue “the truth,” meaning to help codify the Uniparty’s version of it.

Daddy’s little girl surely thought the students would clap like seals and whistle their agreement with her for trashing Trump and the GOP. But she was deadly wrong.

You see, these students have principles, regardless of how left-wing they are. They responded to Cheney’s BS in BRUTAL fashion.

Graduates boo and turn their chairs away from former U.S Rep. Liz Cheney as she delivers commencement address at her alma mater Colorado College, a liberal arts school she graduated from in 1988 https://t.co/vyjZTyGI8D — Patricia Dickson (@Patrici15767099) May 29, 2023

Take a look at the inscription on this student’s cap. One can only hope Cheney saw this!

Graduates boo and turn their chairs away from Liz Cheney as she delivers commencement address at liberal Colorado College. One graduate's message on her cap reads: 'Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, war monger?? Your hate is loud' pic.twitter.com/IfAACgJYEP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 29, 2023

Here is a better look:

Conservatives including Kari Lake gloated over Cheney’s deserved misfortune.

Yes! Our young people have good sense. Liz Cheney is dreadful and anti-American. Why do these Woke Universities continue to subject their graduates to the worst-of-the-worst? https://t.co/YmrfJYDvsM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 29, 2023

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving person. — Tim (@Timintheclem) May 29, 2023

Looks like bacon fed Liz Cheney, is the one Americans don’t like, not President Trump. She was booed, and students turned away from her, at a commencement speech! pic.twitter.com/mel0jk74Iy — Occam’s Razor (@OccamsRazorCuts) May 29, 2023

Trash getting treated like trash. pic.twitter.com/DleN4Sjedn — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) May 29, 2023