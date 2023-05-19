OOPSIE! Pentagon ‘Accounting Error’ of $3 Billion Will Benefit Ukraine

The folks at the Pentagon apparently made a slight accounting mistake, which was only off by about $3 billion.

The media is reporting this as a positive, because the ‘error’ will ultimately benefit Ukraine in the form of more weapons.

Name another industry where you can make this kind of mistake and people just shrug.

The Associated Press reports:

$3 billion accounting error means the Pentagon can send more weapons to Ukraine The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion — an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money. The acknowledgment Thursday comes at a time when Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue… The error was caused when officials overvalued some of the systems sent to Ukraine, using the value of money it would cost to replace an item completely rather than the current value of the weapon. In many of the military aid packages, the Pentagon has opted to draw from its stockpiles of older, existing gear because it can get those items to Ukraine faster.

What a fortunate turn of events for Ukraine.

How do you think this would work out for you?

Two sets of rules. One for them and another for everyone else.